Ascential (LON:ASCL) PT Raised to GBX 450

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASCL. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 436.67 ($5.71).

ASCL opened at GBX 423.40 ($5.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 402.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97).

In other news, insider Paul Harrison purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

