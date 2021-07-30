ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

