ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27. ASGN has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $110.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

