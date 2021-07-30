ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%.

ASGN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.45. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,936. ASGN has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $110.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Several analysts have commented on ASGN shares. Truist increased their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

