Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AINC traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,503. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.64. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

