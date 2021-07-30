ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in July

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the June 30th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 385.5 days.
ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.40.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
