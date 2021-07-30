ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in July

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the June 30th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 385.5 days.

ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

