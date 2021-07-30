ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $760.92

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $760.92 and last traded at $756.75, with a volume of 23935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $745.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $694.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $321.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

