Aspen Aerogels’ (ASPN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.81 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASPN. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

