Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. 28,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

