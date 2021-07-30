Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires Shares of 4,600 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.50 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.