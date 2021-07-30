Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 118.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.