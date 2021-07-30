AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. 944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

