AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.
Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. 944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74.
In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
See Also: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.