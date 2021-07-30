Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Astec Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Astec Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.83.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.