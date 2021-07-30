AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,200 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,249 ($107.77) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,359.78. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The stock has a market cap of £108.29 billion and a PE ratio of 37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

