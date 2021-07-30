AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%.

AZN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. 7,066,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,864,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

