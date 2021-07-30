ATB Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$85.00 price target on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

L has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.13.

Shares of L stock opened at C$83.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.42. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$76.96.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

