ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACO.X. CSFB lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of ATCO in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.56.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of TSE:ACO.X traded up C$1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$45.40. The company had a trading volume of 94,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,792. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.31. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 21.06. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$35.68 and a 12 month high of C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at C$1,146,404,700.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.