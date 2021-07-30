ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.62. ATCO shares last traded at C$44.02, with a volume of 144,283 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACO.X. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of ATCO in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ATCO to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CSFB cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ATCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.56.

The company has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07.

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

