Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AEXAY opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93. Atos has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale set a $10.34 target price on Atos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

