August J. Troendle Sells 15,209 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $2,759,977.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $261,160.62.

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $892,147.86.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $175.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $46,440,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

