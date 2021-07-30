Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Michael Robert Martin Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

