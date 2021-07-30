Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 604 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 604 ($7.89) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 618.43 ($8.08).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 645.40 ($8.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 621.44. The firm has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.89. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total transaction of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.