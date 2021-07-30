AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading 1.8% Higher

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41.39 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54). 4,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 87,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.25 ($0.53).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of AUTO1 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

