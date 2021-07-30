AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Sells $5,605,647.40 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00.

AutoNation stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,272. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.27. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $20,729,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

