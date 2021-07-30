Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,408 shares of company stock worth $15,880,004 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $169.62. 10,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,611. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -229.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.83.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

