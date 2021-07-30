Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.53.

Shares of AVTR opened at $37.23 on Friday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

