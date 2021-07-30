Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.65.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $417.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

