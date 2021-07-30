AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $10.57 on Monday. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

