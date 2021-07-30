Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381,422 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,977,000 after purchasing an additional 114,921 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,539,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 39.5% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 396,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,136,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

AVNT opened at $48.72 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. Avient’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

