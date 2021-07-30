Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) vs. Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) Critical Review

Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Katy Industries and Axcelis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Axcelis Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Axcelis Technologies has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.42%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Katy Industries and Axcelis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies $474.56 million 2.67 $49.98 million $1.35 27.96

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Katy Industries and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies 11.31% 10.98% 8.46%

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Katy Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Katy Industries Company Profile

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

