Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Axcella Health stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.40. 151,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,499. The firm has a market cap of $128.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AXLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

