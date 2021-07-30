Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Coty by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 323.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares during the period. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.50. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

