Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,343 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after buying an additional 2,137,188 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 996,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 455,752 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 68.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 424,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 172,436 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $5.22 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

