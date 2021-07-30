Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of GSI Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GSI Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSIT opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.78. GSI Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 77.55%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter.

GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

