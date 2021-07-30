Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $101,000 Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 121,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 368.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

VYNE stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE).

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.