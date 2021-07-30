B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 414 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $1,379,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in VMware by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,550,304.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $940,450. Company insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $154.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.82. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

