B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after acquiring an additional 493,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,502,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

