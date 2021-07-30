B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.77.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

