B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.29 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

NYSE:CAH opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

