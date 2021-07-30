B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 14,207 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after acquiring an additional 659,935 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.52. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $130.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.21.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.