B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 146 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,300,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 998.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after acquiring an additional 190,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $676.98 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $682.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $610.51. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

