B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $27.19 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

