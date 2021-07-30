Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.24. 11,243,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,298,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.00 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $851,558 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.