Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

Shares of JD opened at $71.93 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

