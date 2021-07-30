Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the June 30th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 409.0 days.

BNMDF remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNMDF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

