Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the June 30th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 409.0 days.

BNMDF remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNMDF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

