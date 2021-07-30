Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (BME:SAN) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €3.50 ($4.12) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €3.40 ($4.00).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.47 ($4.08).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.