Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%.

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 3,176,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106,977. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94.

Several analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

