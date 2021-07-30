Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,039 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $53,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.30. 1,248,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,470,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $328.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

