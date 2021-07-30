Bank of America Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $638.00.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $8.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $594.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.91, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $418.53 and a 12-month high of $608.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.