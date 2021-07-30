Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of UTI opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.